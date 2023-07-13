Home page World

From: Anna Lena Kiegerl

Heavy rains are currently hitting India. Several deaths have already been reported. A video on Twitter shows amazing images of the natural phenomenon.

New Delhi – Heavy rains are currently shaking India. The monsoon is raging across the country. Several deaths have already been reported in northern India. And in neighboring Pakistan, the number of deaths is also increasing due to the heavy rainfall. An amazing video of the weather phenomenon is now circulating on Twitter. A gigantic white wall of rain and clouds moves towards the people.

Gigantic wall of clouds and rain: monsoon hits India

Almost like in a doomsday scenario, the huge clouds tower over the people on the street. It seems as if arms are sticking out of the clouds. “Shared by a friend. Recorded near Haridwar today. Spectacular shelf cloud,” the Twitter user wrote under her post. At least 188,000 people clicked on the post. “Looks like a clip from the movie the day after tomorrow. Much, much better. Is the world ending?” asks a Twitter user in the comments. “Spectacular view,” says another.

Monsoon in India: Shelf clouds endanger aviation

The veracity of the video cannot be proven. Nevertheless, the recordings are fascinating. Loud livemint.com As described in the tweet, these are so-called “shelf clouds”. According to the German weather service, these are cylindrical clouds. They are caused by complex flow processes in a thundercloud and occur when thunderstorms shift in connection with a thunderstorm front. Especially for aviation, they pose a danger due to the changes in wind direction.

A huge shelf cloud is forming over India. © Screenshot/Twitter @Anindya_veyron

Heavy rains shake India: heaviest rains in decades

The heavy rains in India lead to flooding and landslides. “Thousands have been displaced. There is panic as people have lost loved ones or are trying to provide emergency care for the injured,” a bishop from the state of Himachal Pradesh told the German Press Agency.

How tagesschau.de reported, the authorities called on residents in the affected areas to stay indoors. Schools were closed in New Delhi, and the heaviest rainfall in decades was measured here. There is also an above-average amount of rain across the country. Already two percent more precipitation than usual was recorded in the first week of July. Not the first weather phenomenon this year in India. Cyclone Biparjoy hit the country’s coast in June. (Anna-Lena Kiegerl/dpa)