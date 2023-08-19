On Reddit, they admitted that they would envy friends who starred in porn

Users of the Reddit forum told how they would react to the news of the filming of a friend or relative in porn. Their answers to the corresponding question they suggested in the AskReddit section.

Several people admitted that they would envy friends who starred in porn.

I know a couple of people who make money from OnlyFans and get more than me. Our friends don’t care, but we’re a little jealous of the money and being able to do without a boss. Cadenh16reddit user

I would envy that they are paid for sex, but I’m not Rebellion_Agentreddit user

According to the girl, who actually found out about the filming of a close relative in porn, the first desire of her relatives was to find a woman on the Internet to see if it was true.

Found out that the cousin is a porn star. Mom and aunt, both in their 70s, asked me to google her name to see if it was true, and the first picture was of her holding two cum-covered cocks. I don’t google family members anymore See also The Global Aviation Industry Summit will be held in Abu Dhabi this month andurilmatreddit user

Depends on a friend: either wash my eyes with soap or spend the night studying the material CommanderAzereddit user

Related materials:

One of the users noted that he did not condemn his girlfriend, but did not hide the fact that he was interested in her experience.

I just bombarded her with questions. By that time she had already retired from porn suhkuhtuhreddit user

Earlier, Reddit users named the reasons why they refused sex offered by a woman. Some men said that noble motives forced them to refuse intimate contact – they did not want to take advantage of the partner’s weakness at a difficult moment.