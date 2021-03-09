Netizens showed their most ridiculous tattoos and made other users laugh. The corresponding selection appeared on the Daily Mail.

So, in one of the photos, a 34-year-old resident of the Australian city of Melbourne, Ashlea Foot, showed a tattoo on the sole of her foot. According to her, the inscription, which reads I’m a foot, is not only the designation of one of the parts of her body, but also the initials of the woman.

Another hero of the material shared his tattoo on his chest. It depicts a bicycle, which is positioned so that the man’s nipples look like the wheels of a vehicle.

Canadian resident Elizabeth Burdok, in turn, published a picture of a tattoo on her lower leg. It depicts male genitalia with the name “Richard” written on them. According to her, the said image is associated with one of her boyfriends.

American Brian Andraos got a pair tattoo with a woman he doesn’t remember. “I met a girl at a bar, we slept, and in the morning we woke up with the same tattoos on our little fingers. I don’t even know her name, ”the man shared.

Netizens were amused by the meanings of the heroes’ tattoos, and they expressed their bewilderment in the comments under the material. “The bike killed me”, “These are very stupid tattoos”, “God, this is so ridiculous!”, “I wonder if they regret it?”, “Why did they do it at all? Do they have no brains? ” – they wrote.

In November 2020, people with tattoos learned the true meaning of foreign phrases on their bodies and were upset. In one of the photos, a woman showed an inscription on her body, which, as she thought, translated as “appreciate life.” In fact, the foreign phrase on her collarbone reads “I’m rotten.” The tattoo on the other man’s shoulder turned out to be “chicken noodle soup” rather than the “deep and meaningful” phrase he asked for.