Nestlé, Red Bull or Starbucks: You can do without some products without feeling guilty. A Reddit survey provides the reason.

If you stroll through the shelves with your shopping cart, you may not even pay attention to which products you actually buy when working through your shopping list. Maybe it's because you're dating Reasons you hate going shopping and just want to get it over with quickly.

But before you grab a product, you may sometimes want to think twice about whether you should actually buy it or opt for an alternative. It's always worth checking the ingredients and the manufacturer again. Because you may be overlooking something that could harm you, or you may be supporting companies that may not represent your moral values. In one AskReddit poll has also become a Redditor quadruple asked which products people boycott and for what reasons.

Here are the most frequently mentioned ones listed for you:

1. “Fruit and vegetables that are imported from further away than the rest of Europe and things that are not at all seasonal. I find it absolutely perverse that there have to be strawberries at Christmas and apples from Argentina are on the shelves in October.”

-u/Puzzled-Pie9411

2. “Nutella, because of the recipe change.”

-u/Heavy-Dig8903

3. “DuschDas (shower gel from Unilever). The price has almost doubled to €1.45 and at the same time the quantity has been reduced from 250ml to 225ml. While the own brands from Rossmann and dm still cost 55 cents and even have more content (300ml). Nobody can tell me that the ingredients in ShowerDas are so high-quality that a price four times as high would be justified.”

-u/silvrnox

4. “Clothes with large inscriptions (+ especially the brand). Am I a banner ad or what?!”

-u/Lucas_Muggle

5. “Nestlé, as far as it goes (unconsciously, unfortunately, you buy something from time to time) … simply a, in my opinion, bad company.”

-u/Puzzleheaded_Mud3606

6. “Anchorweed. For reasons.”

-u/Mf51077

7. “Those pre-packaged meatballs. There's a hundred people out there who fart the smell in there for a living.”

-u/feuerholzverleih1990

8. “Starbucks, I like coffee after all.”

-u/Number_113

9. “Red Bull because they are destroying football. As well as competing in extreme sports, whatever the cost.”

-u/bvbs09

10. “Games as a Service–Games are 99% trash and discounted by 50% after four months.”

u/Steckruebi

11. “Milka. They put alcohol in some of their mini cakes without clearly declaring it. That annoyed me so much that I extended the boycott to all their products.”

-u/Available-Shelter-89

12. “Walking shoes if the manufacturer believes women all really want to wear pink & purple.”

-u/fluentindothraki

13. “Any stuff promoted by influencers.”

u/LysanderBelmont

Some answers have been condensed and/or edited for clarity.

