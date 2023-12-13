Home page World

From: Nadia Goldhammer

If you hear these sentences in struggling relationships, it may already be too late…

In love there are always ups and downs. You're not always completely in love and of one opinion. People in long-term relationships in particular know: It's not a walk in the park and you often have to earn the other person's trust first. In other cases it doesn't even get that far because it can already happen Early in a relationship show warning signs that you should pay attention to.

But even in a relationship that has existed for a long time, there can be signs that it may not last. Which brings us to the question from Redditor u/Paul_212121 brings. He wanted from the Reddit community knowledge: “What sentences are said just before you break up?”

Here are the most frequently mentioned sentences that, according to users' experience, can indicate a separation.

1. “A friend of mine suspected that her marriage was almost over when she wanted to tell her husband about her day and he asked her, 'Are you ready soon? I'm not interested in that.' stalled.”

-u/Maggi1417

2. “Why is everything with you so stressful?”

-u/emr_ah

3. “Then do whatever you want, I don’t care!”

-u/Legovogerl

4. “When was the last time we actually had sex?”

-u/Happy-Solution1634

5. “Honey, the business trip ended early.”

-u/gnaBear

6. “Don’t worry about her. We’re just colleagues.”

-u/residual water bowl

7. “I told you 1000 times how to squeeze the toothpaste correctly maaaaaaaan!”

-u/JeffersonBig

8. “I’m just going to get some cigarettes.”

-u/lenzielz

9. “You’re just like your mother!”

-u/Affectionate_Union58

10. “I have changed, evolved and you have somehow stopped.”

-u/EarlDeBong

11. “I think we should take a break from our relationship.”

-u/_Administrator__

12. “Calm down. Don't get upset. I do not see the problem.”

-u/Timemaster1968

