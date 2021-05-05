Agustín Medina, son of the controversial union member of the Uocra Juan Pablo “Pata” Medina, spoke this Wednesday to give his version of the striking episode that occurred in Ensenada, where his father was prohibited from participating in the act led by President Alberto Fernández and Vice President Cristina Kirchner.

“They blamed my old man for the fact that he was going to set the province on fire. He was acquitted and the newspaper came out small to one side and nobody reads it. People see ‘Pata’ Medina and say ‘there goes Bin Laden’“said Agustín Medina, in statements to Rivadavia radio.

It is that, according to him, the national government prevented his father from participating in the official act that took place in Ensenada to detach himself from the bad image of the referent of the La Plata de la Uocra section, who was detained until last January in the framework of a case for “money laundering and illicit association”.

“The ‘Pata’ was totally demonized, by the media, by armed causes,” he said.

He explained that his father tried, in an improvised way, to approach the President and Cristina Kirchner on Wednesday to talk about the “judicial cause” against him and also “for the situation of colleagues in the La Plata region“.

“We always had dialogue, good relationship, so to speak. In the Kirchner government, it was when there was more investment in the region, when there was more work continuity, it was when more jobs were generated, “said Agustín Medina, who was also detained for the same cause that his father faces.

He considered that the decision to prohibit entry to “Pata” Medina responds to “a logical question” because, he explained, “any politician today would not show himself with ‘Pata’ because he was totally demonized.”

“We are still providing support, we support the Peronist government, we are not in favor of macrism or anything like that. We were hit hard by macroism, not just by the arrest of my father“he added.

However, Agustín Molina warned that his father’s intention was not to do politics: “We came in an improvised way to provide support and to leave him a letter. This is more of a political act than anything political and the political ‘Pata’ does not.”

“It’s more, the ‘Pata’ with politicians always had a relationship but limited. He did not like the relationship with politicians because later they end up conditioning you when you have to make a claim against a worker, “he explained.

Followed, he recalled that he starred in a confrontation with militants of the Kirchnerist group La Cámpora, in 2013, as a result of the tragic floods that occurred in La Plata.

“No gunshots, there were hardly any blows. What I am going to make clear is that we are not part of Kirchnerism, we are not a Kirchnerist government, nor were we the star unionism of Kirchnerism. We have a good relationship, we are all Peronists, the problem that was solved with dialogue, “he made a difference.

At the beginning of last January, the federal Justice of La Plata granted the release of “Pata” Medina, although he maintained the prohibition to leave the country and the obligation to appear once a month at the Police Station with jurisdiction at his home, while the health emergency lasts, having, then, to appear at the seat of the court with similar periodicity.

Both Medina and David Emiliano García (his brother-in-law) had been detained since September 26, 2017 by order of the federal judge of Quilmes Luis Armella, who prosecuted him for the crimes of “illicit association”, “money laundering” and “extortion” and also an embargo for 200 million pesos.

