People are also sharing their morphed photos and memes on Twitter. Instead of getting angry, Anurag is also having fun and giving the same answer. Anurag has written on his handle, Oof Charasi Pyaar… I wish you had the same amount of love in your senses… Thank you for your #HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag.
User wrote- Happy Birthday King
A user has written to Anurag, Happy Birthday King. To this Anurag has replied, Thank you my charas doll.
Anurag recently tweeted with Sushant
Recently, Anurag Kashyap made some tweets about Sushant, which are very much discussed. Anurag shared screenshots in the tweets. They mention why he did not want to work with Sushant.
Anurag Kashyap shared whatsapp chats, said- did not want to work with Sushant
.
Leave a Reply