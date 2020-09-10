Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has a sour-sweet relationship with people on social media. He is praised for films and criticism for his outspoken statements. Today (September 10) is Anurag’s 48th birthday. #HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag is trending on Twitter. People are wishing Anurag by writing Charasi and he is also giving them funny answers.

Anurag wrote – Wish I got so much love even in my senses

People are also sharing their morphed photos and memes on Twitter. Instead of getting angry, Anurag is also having fun and giving the same answer. Anurag has written on his handle, Oof Charasi Pyaar… I wish you had the same amount of love in your senses… Thank you for your #HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag.

User wrote- Happy Birthday King

A user has written to Anurag, Happy Birthday King. To this Anurag has replied, Thank you my charas doll.

Anurag recently tweeted with Sushant

Recently, Anurag Kashyap made some tweets about Sushant, which are very much discussed. Anurag shared screenshots in the tweets. They mention why he did not want to work with Sushant.

