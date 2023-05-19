Home page World

From: Sarah Neumeyer

Split

Chania in the north of the Greek island of Crete is a popular destination for holidaymakers. An earthquake has now shaken the Mediterranean island. © Socrates Baltagiannis/dpa

An earthquake has caused an uproar on the Greek Mediterranean island of Crete, which is popular with holidaymakers.

Heraklion – An earthquake has shaken the Greek holiday island of Crete. The 5.1 magnitude quake struck on Thursday evening (May 18) around 10 p.m. local time (9 p.m. CEST) near the village of Tymbaki.

The tremor was felt strongly on the Mediterranean island, as the center of the quake was only about nine kilometers below the surface. A 4.2 magnitude earthquake had already struck the day before, the Athens newspaper reports Kathimerini.

Earthquake in Greece: Earthquake felt in the north of Crete

Local media also reported that numerous residents ran into the streets. According to initial information from the state broadcaster (ERT), there were no injuries. The earthquake was also felt in the tourist regions in the north of the island, according to the reports. No damage was registered, Faistos Mayor Grigoris Nikolidakis told the website Cretalive.

Earthquakes of similar magnitude are anything but rare in Crete and Greece. The country lies in a region where the African plate is pushing the Eurasian plate north. (sne/dpa)