From: Christoph Gschossmann

A photo of damage from a 2016 earthquake in Umbria. © Antonio Balasco via www.imago-images.de

An earthquake shakes Umbria: people run into the streets because they feel the tremor. Estimates of strength vary.

Perugia / Munich – Danger of earthquakes in Umbria: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 has been registered in Italy. The epicenter of Thursday afternoon’s earthquake was near the central Italian city of Perugia. This was announced by the authorities.

Earthquake in Italy: 30 people evacuated as a precaution – school and university closed

According to the first findings of the Italian civil defense, there is no major damage, injuries or fatalities. As La Repubblica reports, there were only small collapses related to dilapidated buildings from the earthquake in Italy. However, four buildings were evacuated as a precaution: a total of 30 people had to leave their homes to wait for controls. The earthquake was also felt in Marche and Tuscany. In the town of Umbertide, schools are closed because of the quake. The offices of the University of Perugia are also closed.

The fire brigade control centers in the area initially only received several inquiries from concerned people. The Ansa news agency reported that many people had left their homes and taken to the streets. Residents of the affected areas said that the earthquake was clearly felt.

Earthquake in Italy: magnitude readings range from 4.5 to 5.0

According to information from the German Research Center for Geosciences in Potsdam (GFZ), the earthquake happened at 4:05 p.m. in the afternoon. The epicenter was therefore 27 km northwest of Perugia at a depth of 10 km. The Citizen Seismograph Network of RaspberryShake also reported the magnitude 4.6 earthquake. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) measured the magnitude of the quake at 5.0. The closest volcano to the epicenter is the Colli Albani, 174 kilometers away. Loud volcanodiscovery.com became 1.8×1011 joules released. (cgsc)

