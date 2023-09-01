Home page World

From: Aranza Maier

I don’t know if I should feel better or worse now.

I gotta tell you something… I really hate tipping. If I do, it’s because of social pressure and because I don’t want to be the only person in the group who doesn’t have one. But I never feel really good about it and I always think to myself that I would have preferred to keep the two euros.

For many people who work in the hospitality industry, not tipping is definitely a no-no, and I know it is where gastronomy can get really wild, as some tweets show. But what can I say … as a student, eating out is a luxury for me and then paying more for it than necessary honestly seems completely nonsensical to me.

I wanted to know how other people see it and how much they think is a good tip. in one Reddit thread from u/Graindelicious I came across some very interesting and honest answers that really got me thinking about the tipping issue. Let’s go!

1. “I’m a pizza driver in such a rancid franchise place and with the absolutely mediocre pizza at overpriced prices I can understand anyone who doesn’t jump in something extra for me. I’m always happy anyway. Thanks, people.”

-Thisislio420

2. “Deliveries get two euros if I’ve paid in advance, otherwise I usually round up and give two euros on top.”

-drdoo

3. “I myself am an employer in the catering trade and find the discussion very difficult.”

“In my restaurant, the employees are paid well above average. I think the minimum wage is basically correct, but the amount is an insult for the hard work and, in the context of the cost of living, simply not bearable for my people, to whom I also have a social obligation. Dinner is exceptional. So if a waiter or cook does a job exceptionally well, beyond the normal standard of how an activity like eating out should be, then I find that a tip is a special thank you is okay. In principle, however, it should be the case that employees should not be dependent on it.”

-Competitive_Tart9608

4. “I round up to the next reasonable number. 23.55 euros are then rounded up to 25 euros. I don’t pay attention to percentages, we’re not in the USA here.”

– Oswald Reuben

5. “I’m always reticent about that because I think we need to avoid a US-style tipping culture at all costs.”

“But at least I round up the amounts so they don’t have to dig out pennies.”

-Popular-Singer-9694

6. “I actually always round up and/or give a three to five euro tip at the meal if it was good. But I’m not particularly well versed in such things. So no idea.”

-brown tone17

7. “I always make it dependent on the food and service too. I give two to three euros for bad service and around five euros for normal service. With very good food and service, it can sometimes be seven to ten euros.”

-AshenTao

8. “Anything from a dime to a quadrillion is reasonable – it’s a VOLUNTARY contribution on your part.”

-shroominglion

9. “I always round up, at the hairdresser’s I pay 35 euros and always give 40 euros. I come from the gastro myself and am actually always generous with tips. It must be extremely shit when I really don’t give anything.”

-TimeRevolution1894

10. “I always find the discussion funny. Usually you say 10 percent.”

“I personally (waitress myself) say: what YOU think is right. Service sucked? food not good? First and foremost: respond! But then you don’t need to tip. Service was great? The food too? Great, then give what you want to give. Are you comfortable with rounding up to the nearest five? Then do it. You want to tip 20 euros? Then do it!

I think it’s wrong to feel ‘forced’ to tip. We do our job, just like the postman and the nice dental assistant, but we don’t usually tip them either.”

– Strong mom

11. “Here every waitress (unlike in the US) earns minimum wage. I don’t see it as the guest’s job to pay the wages.”

“I only round up to the second euro if the service was correct, so 25.30 euros becomes 27 euros. If the service was just average or bad, like I had to wait 20 minutes for someone to bring the bill and that sort of thing, then there’s nothing.”

-Flaky_Monk_8565

12. “I always try to be a little more generous without overdoing it. I don’t care if I end up paying €40 or €50, but for the waiter it’s great when the tip is generous and it really adds value to the hourly wage.”

-Temporary_Bag_4638

13. “Zero percent. The employer has to pay the employees, not the customer.”

-InterestingMacaron68

14. “Round up to full euros or the next highest euro and depending on the service and food there is a maximum of 15 percent.”

-PixelsAndIron

15. “Heavily dependent on the quality of service provided.”

“The most important thing for me is friendliness. Then just reliability, speed, professionalism. With a nice greeting, a smile or a little joke, there’s always something on top for me. If I’m going to spend money to have someone cook and serve me, then I want to do it in a friendly atmosphere.

Ten percent is about the standard rate for me, if I’m completely satisfied even more. I usually put 10 percent in ‘coffee mug’ or something like that.”

-Dash_ROW

16. “I give a five to ten percent tip in the gastro. For me, it really depends a lot on the specific amount and the question of which next higher ‘pretty’ number I can round up.”

-nessii31

17. “Because I worked almost continuously in gastronomy while studying, I always give ten percent or more, even with a bill of 100 euros and more. Something really has to happen before I give less than ten percent.”

-jobish1993

18. “I’ll round up to the maximum or give nothing at all.”

-ClubMate91

19. “I usually give 10 percent because of social pressure, but I would prefer not to give anything at all. I hope that in Germany we will eventually get away from tipping just for bringing food to the table.”

-Famous_Appearance217

20. “If I had to wait three hours for my pizza, there’s nothing. If the pizza is there in the expected 30 to 60 minutes, there’s a two-euro tip, although earlier you’re more than welcome. If the weather sucks, I’m happy to give a euro or two more.”

-Prudentia350

