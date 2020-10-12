In Mumbai, power was suddenly cut due to sudden grid failure on Monday morning. This started hurting people and they started reacting on social media. After this, all Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Nimrit Kaur, Ali Fazal urged people to remain calm. Meanwhile, after the power cut, actor Sonu Sood said such a thing that there was discussion everywhere.

Sonu Sood tweeted

Sonu Sood, who has ruled the hearts of people since the time of lockdown, has tweeted and appealed to the people to be patient. He wrote, ‘The whole country came to know if there was no electricity in Mumbai for two hours. But even today there are many houses in the country which do not get electricity even for two hours. So please be patient. ‘

People shared memes on social media

Angry people shared mimes on social media after the power cut in Mumbai. With this, the people targeted the Maharashtra government fiercely. #powercut hit top trending on Twitter. Let us know that electricity was lost in Mumbai suburbs and adjoining Thane, Colaba, Bandra, Eastern and Western areas.

Kangana Ranaut targeted the Maharashtra government

Kangana Ranaut, who was famous for her impeccable statement, once again took the Maharashtra government in the circle. Kangana Ranaut, who has been fiercely maimed by the Maharashtra government, has made a very funny tweet by imitating Shah Rukh Khan’s dialogue in the film ‘Fear’ style.