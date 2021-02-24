As of this Wednesday, in the City, people over 80 with mobility problems or who are not in a position to leave their homes will be able to call 147 to request your home coronavirus vaccination.

The Buenos Aires government enabled this modality, which requires older adults to register through 147. “A special Senior Citizen team will evaluate each of the requests and then contact the applicants again. If it is in effect home vaccination necessary, the visit will be agreed that will be carried out by a team from the City Ministry of Health “, they explained in the health portfolio.

The service will be provided with the eight mobile vaccination units that, from Monday, go to the geriatric residences to vaccinate the elderly in the place and avoid having to move.

These units must travel 498 nursing homes for the elderly, where 16,542 older adults will be vaccinated, and not only to those over 80, but to all internees. On Monday alone, 1,000 were vaccinated. These same units will move to the homes of the elderly unable to leave.

“For people who consider that they are not in a position to leave their homes, as of Wednesday we will open a procedure. By calling 147, they will be seen by gerontological specialists who will assess the situation. Those that correspond will be registered on a list and the same groups of mobile vaccinators will go house to house, ”explained the Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós.

To request vaccination at home you have to call 147. The system will be enabled this Wednesday. Photo Andrés D’Elía

Older adults get the vaccine Covishield by AstraZeneca, which needs a common cold, between 2 and 8 degrees, so it can be kept in conventional refrigerators. The City received 40 thousand doses of the 580 thousand that arrived. On Monday he applied the first 5,000. The shifts for this first round have all already been granted, but there are another 50 thousand people over 80 years old registered and who will have priority when the Nation delivers more vaccines to the City.

The census for adults over 80 years old continues open through the website of the Buenos Aires Government or line 147. On that page it is explained that they will re-enable shifts when a new shipment for the City of the COVID-19 vaccine is confirmed. And that those who are registered will be contacted in that instance to assign them a shift.

In Capital they live 150,000 people over 80 years old, of which 40,000 already have their turn and one 50,000 more are registered and will have priority vaccination when the City has the doses. Besides, there are the nearly 17,000 older adults who will be vaccinated in geriatric homes.

The vaccination operation is carried out in 29 public centers. They are distributed in clubs, government buildings and cultural centers, among others. A team of two thousand people works from 8 to 17 to apply the doses. Those who already have their assigned shift must attend with the DNI and after receiving the vaccine they have to remain for half an hour under observation.

There is also seven vaccination posts in private centers with which the Buenos Aires government made agreements. They are the Italian, German and British hospitals, CEMIC, OSUTHGRA, OSECAC and OBSBA. In these cases, members should contact each institution to learn about the procedure to receive the vaccine.

The shifts for people over 80, which is a sub-stage within vaccination for people over 70, were enabled on Friday and in the first hours both the website and number 147 collapsed. Once the problem was resolved, between Friday and Saturday the 40,000 people who filled the quota were registered, depending on the available doses.

The stages of the vaccination plan

The first stage, underway, includes health personnel based on activity risk.

The second stage includes older adults and people residing in nursing homes or homes. To begin with, a sub-stage was implemented that starts with those over 80. In the third stage, those over 60 to 69 years old follow,

Next, in the fourth stage, are the strategic personnel, such as the police.

In the fifth stage are people between 18 and 59 years of age with risk factors: diabetes (insulin dependent and non-insulin dependent); grade 2 and 3 obesity; chronic cardiovascular, kidney and / or respiratory diseases.

Finally, in the sixth stage, other strategic groups defined by the jurisdictions will be vaccinated according to the availability of doses.

