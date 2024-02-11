Last year, the police sent more than 1,500 people over 75 to the CBR due to dangerous driving behavior, 10 percent more than a year earlier. They have to take a mandatory, expensive test there to keep their driver's license. Elderly people and their lawyers speak of age discrimination.
Jurriaan Nolles, Cyril Rosman
Latest update:
06:26
