The Ministry of Health announced this Friday the vaccination campaign that will take place this Saturday and Sunday, May 1 and 2. In addition, they indicate that like all the people of the municipality of Murcia and Lorca from the age range of 70 to 79 years are already cited, if a person of these ages from both locations has not received the citation due to outdated health data, or because they previously did not want to be vaccinated, You can go to be vaccinated carrying your ID and health card, on the day that corresponds to your age group.

The vaccination schedule and locations for this weekend are as follows:

Saturday:

– San Andrés Health Center: 600 patients at risk.

– Enrique Roca de Murcia Stadium: people born between 1941 and 1946 (From 75 to 79 years old). From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday:

-Municipal Services of the Jardín de Salitre, in Murcia: 700 people over 80 years old for a second dose.

-Enrique Roca de Murcia Stadium: people born between 1947 and 1951 (from 70 to 74 years old). From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

-Pabellón Felipe VI, in Lorca: people born between 1942 and 1951 (from 70 to 79 years old). From 9 to 14 hours