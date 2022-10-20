





Research reveals that people over 50 need to sleep at least five hours a day to avoid risks of contracting chronic diseases. This is a study published in the scientific journal PLoS Medicine, who applied questionnaires to 7,864 participants of that age, 32.5% of whom were women.

“Analysis of health state transitions showed that short sleep duration at age 50 years is associated with a 20% increased risk of a first chronic disease and a similar increased risk of subsequent multimorbidity.” search.

According to the publication, participants who slept more during the night period developed less likelihood of morbidities as they aged, while people who had interrupted or shorter sleep, with less than five hours, had a big jump in the risk of chronic diseases.

The nearly 8,000 survey participants, UK civil servants, had their sleep health monitored and were free of multimorbidity, when there are two or more long-term health conditions. All respondents answered the question “how many hours of sleep do you sleep on average per night during the week?”.

With the answers in hand, the researchers were able to evaluate the employees and also those followed. Smartwatches have made monitoring more accurate in analyzing sleep’s relationship to chronic diseases, including diabetes, cancer and heart disease, over two decades of follow-up.

According to the survey, when compared to those who sleep seven hours a night, people with less than five hours of sleep had about a 30% higher risk of developing multiple morbidities. Of those monitored, those with the least amount of sleep had a higher risk of developing a first chronic illness and a subsequently higher risk of developing multimorbidity and dying.

According to experts, it is necessary to sleep about eight hours a day. If that’s not possible, according to the research, five hours should at least be the minimum. “These findings support the promotion of good sleep hygiene in primary and secondary prevention, targeting behavioral and environmental conditions that affect sleep duration and quality.”







