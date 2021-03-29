A nurse is preparing to vaccinate a disabled woman at her home, this Monday in New York. STEPHANIE KEITH / Reuters

New York is the best example of the good rate of vaccination against COVID-19 in the United States. The State will allow all residents over 16 to be vaccinated on April 6, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced this Monday, in line with other regions of the country, such as Mississippi and Alaska, which have adopted similar measures. In addition, starting at eight in the morning on Tuesday, March 30, those over 30 may make an appointment to be immunized. Until today the limit was in the 50 years.

30% of New York State residents have received the first dose of the vaccine and nearly 17% both. Despite this, the East coast of the country, and specifically the States of New York and New Jersey, registers a sharp upturn in cases due to the relaxation of security measures, on the eve of the resumption of cultural activities this Thursday in interiors with limited capacity. Both States top the list of regions with the highest number of infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the country. New Jersey has registered 647 cases per 100,000 inhabitants on average in the last 14 days and New York, 548 cases per 100,000.

“Today we take a monumental step to defeat the covid. Starting March 30, all New Yorkers age 30 and older will be able to get vaccinated, and all New Yorkers age 16 and older will be eligible beginning April 6, well before the May 1 deadline set by the White House, ”declared the governor, referring to President Joe Biden’s call to all state governments to allow vaccination as of May Day.

“You can already see the light at the end of the tunnel, but until then it is more important than ever that each and every one of the New Yorkers wear a mask, respect social distance and follow all safety guidelines,” added Cuomo in reference to the rebound of contagions.

Since mid-February, when the State decided to reopen the interior of the restaurants with limited capacity, New York has been loosening the containment measures and approved, as of April 1, the reopening of cinemas, as well as stadiums and theaters. of concerts with a capacity of more than 10,000 people, as long as the capacity limitation is respected.

The increase in cases in the country has also been echoed this Monday by the White House. President Joe Biden has urged states that have eased restrictions, such as Texas and Mississippi, to strengthen prevention measures and, in particular, to reimpose the mandate of the mask, as the “reckless behavior” of some endangers the country’s widespread progress against the virus. Biden also promised that by April 19, 90% of adults will be immunized. The president’s warning came shortly after Doctors Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, in its English acronym), and Anthony Fauci, an advisor to Biden, appeared before the press to ask echo of the rise in infections and give an account of the progress of vaccination.

Across the country there was an average of 2.7 million in the last seven days; this Sunday, the figure reached 3.28 million. 73% of the elderly have received at least one dose, as well as 36% of adults (more than one in three). More than 50 million Americans – nearly one in five – have received both.

The supply of vaccines, health officials have insisted, is guaranteed, especially after Moderna delivered a shipment of one hundred million doses on Monday. “The news is good, we are heading in the right direction. But we can’t slow down, because the millions [de estadounidenses] who have not yet been vaccinated are at risk ”, they have indicated in their appearance at the White House.

To meet the projected goal of delivering 200 million doses in Biden’s first 100 days in office, the federal government will open two new macro vaccination centers in Missouri and Indiana. There are about twenty operations throughout the country. Biden promised on Monday that, to reach the 90% immunization rate in April, all adult Americans will have a vaccination center within a five mile (eight kilometer) radius of their home.