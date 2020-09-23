At the behest of China, the dragon has given such a shock to the KP Oli government of Nepal engaged in anti-India agenda that it is unable to speak. On the other hand, public anger has now erupted. After confirmation of Chinese occupation and construction of buildings in Humla, Nepal, people took to the streets in Kathmandu and took out a procession shouting loud slogans against China. People shouted slogans outside the Chinese Embassy in Balwaters with placards in their hands.

According to Nepali news website KhabarHub, angry people are raising slogans like ‘prevent border encroachment’, return encroached Nepali land, open Nepal-China border, Chinese imperialism Murdabad. Similar slogans are also written on the placards and banners of the youth. Meanwhile, a large number of security personnel have been deployed outside the Chinese embassy. Photos and videos of the demonstration are being shared on social media and with this people are expressing their anger against Chinese encroachment.

Recently there was news in Nepali media that China has encroached on Nepali land in Humla district. China has constructed 11 buildings by removing border pillars here. Soon after, a team led by Humla’s Chief District Officer Chiranjeevi Giri was sent to study an actual site on the border. After conducting a study on the site, the team has sent a report to the center. But the Nepal government has not yet given any procedure regarding the border.

“Go back China”. Protests break out infront of Chinese embassy in Kathmandu over Chinese 🇨🇳 illegal occupation of Nepalese Territory. Finally, Nepal’s citizens are waking up to what Oli is doing to their country. pic.twitter.com/RSL1yMaEWD pic.twitter.com/HV0EJhUgzg – harSharp Shooter✈🇮🇳 (@activator_n) September 23, 2020

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the Chinese Embassy in Nepal, Wang Jialong, claimed that the building in the Sino-Nepal border area was built on ceramic. He said, “The Nepalese side can re-verify, China and Nepal are close neighbors. China has always respected Nepal’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Even before there were reports of occupation by Nepal on some other places on Nepali soil, the Oli government turned a blind eye. On the other hand, the government of Nepal continued to open front against India. At the behest of China, the Communist Party of Nepal government included Indian areas in its map.