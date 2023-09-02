People with money problems usually seek help too late: they have often been in debt for five years. “As if you have to admit to yourself that you have failed. That may make the threshold for seeking help high.” New research shows that people are more open to help if they can retain their autonomy.

The majority of people with money problems do not ask for help. From the National Money Worry Monitor it turned out at the beginning of this summer that 37 percent of the respondents would ask someone for help if they could not solve their financial problems themselves. “Since we started the monitor last September, that percentage has been fairly stable,” says Marret Noordewier, head of research at the Knowledge Center for Psychology and Economic Behavior (Leiden University). “It shows that there is room for improvement.”

It is unclear why people do not ask for help. “We are now trying to get a grip on this by means of investigations,” says Rick Nijkamp, ​​researcher at Wijzer in Geldzaken. Aid often radiates inequality and aid organizations unconsciously paint an image in which you receive help from someone from above in an inferior position. Like admitting to yourself that you failed. That might make the threshold to seek help high.” See also Ukraine intensifies its "fight against corruption" while continuing to expand its arsenal

40,000 euros debt, thirteen creditors

Out NVVK annual report, the sector association for debt assistance and financial services, showed this spring that people have an average of thirteen creditors and a debt of 40,000 euros when they start a process with a debt assistance provider. “Then they have been in debt for five years. Many people often only ask for help when they are completely at the bottom of the pit,” says Nijkamp.

Almost everyone prefers autonomy, regardless of the level of stress and money worries Rick Nijkamp, ​​Money Wise

The assumption was that people who are under a lot of financial stress are more likely to need ‘dependent-related’ help, ie more direct guidance because they can no longer see the wood for the trees. People who are still ‘sliding’ don’t sound the alarm quickly and that is why it was expected that they actually have a greater need for autonomy. “But the results of a first study in a panel show that almost everyone prefers autonomy, regardless of the level of stress and money worries.” See also Banks Anneli Tuominen, who leaves Finland's banking supervisor, fears that the economic turmoil will cause painful problems

In collaboration with an aid website, the researchers will now see whether these results are also confirmed in practice. With these results, the researchers hope that help with financial stress and money problems will become more effective.

Mapping out money worries

Concerns about energy bills and household expenses, among other things, have diminished in the second quarter of this year, according to the latest National Money Worry Monitor. Whereas in September last year just over half (53 percent) of the Dutch were concerned about their energy bill, in June it was just over a fifth (22 percent). Nijkamp: ,,It is possible that the initial shock effect has worn off a bit. That we are used to inflation, higher costs. Or that people have a more positive attitude towards life in the spring. Last September there was also quite a bit going on with a peak in energy prices.”



The classic picture is that low incomes are the only ones with money problems, but they are not the only group Rick Nykamp

Noordewier agrees. “Last September it was very unclear where things were going with, for example, the energy bill. That probably gave some of the money worries. Things have now changed, for example with a price ceiling.” At the same time, there is still a lot of uncertainty: the energy surcharge will be phased out, the price ceiling will expire in 2024. On the other hand, it has become clear that the outgoing cabinet has reserved 2 billion euros for poverty policy. ,,We clearly see an effect of income”, says Noordewier. “Low incomes are logically most concerned about money matters.” See also Pro-Lula act fills the waterfront in Salvador; see photos and videos

Nijkamp: ,,It also has to do with how much you spend. You can have a middle income, but if you are a nurse or teacher in the heart of Amsterdam and have to rent an apartment for 1300 euros, your disposable income is equal to that of a low income. The classic picture is that low incomes are the only ones with money problems, but they are not the only group.”