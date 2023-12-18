He has now been playing in the US professional league NBA for ten years. In mid-December he scored his 10,000 NBA point and earned the recognition of superstar LeBron James as a teammate in Los Angeles. And yet, Schröder was aware that when he started working for the Toronto Raptors before the current season, he would have to prove himself once again as world champion and MVP of the World Cup. The doubters in Canada would have to show it. Fresh respect would have to be earned. “You know what Germany did: wrote history. And of course everyone knows who won MVP and what I contributed to it,” reported the development player as a precaution. And he said: “I want to prove that I'm one of the best point guards in the league.” The fact that the Raptors are currently languishing in the league bothers him. The World Cup and its side effects seem far, far away.