Mohamed Njeim (Rabat)

Egyptian director Amr Arafa continues filming some scenes of his movie “People of the Cave”, based on a play of the same name by the late Egyptian writer Tawfiq al-Hakim.

Other scenes from this film were also filmed in the cave of “Aimy Avery”, which in Berber means “the entrance to the cave”, and it is one of the caves of the “Middle Atlas”.

The events of the movie “People of the Cave” revolve around 3 men who wake up inside a cave after three centuries of deep slumber. Qamtir. The three return to the city and are surprised by the change in lifestyle and urbanization. They are shocked when they see the changing conditions of the people, and how the palace soldiers deal with them. They enter into a psychological struggle with the sense of deadly isolation as a result of the absence of anything that revives their memories related to what they lived previously, and their rejection of the new life, to make their decision to return. Once again into the cave Balrqim.

The movie “People of the Cave” starring Khaled El Nabawy, Ghada Adel, Mohamed Mamdouh, Mohamed Farrag, Reem Mostafa, Mahmoud Hamida, Fathi Abdel Wahhab, Ahmed Eid, Hajar Ahmed, Abdel Rahman Abu Zahra, Sabri Fawaz, Amr Abdel Galil, and Mustafa Fahmy. and others.