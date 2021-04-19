Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation launched the “People of Kindness” initiative aimed at consolidating the principles of compassion and harmony between orphans affiliated with it and their relatives, to accustom them to the relationship of the kinship, and to promote social adaptation among relatives of the orphan, which enhances his self-confidence and strengthens family bonding after the death of the father, as part of the Ramadan Empowerment Camp programs .

The initiative is organized through the social worker communicating with the families of orphans “remotely”, providing workshops that reinforce the goals of the program, and motivating children to communicate with their relatives who are disconnected from them after the death of the father, in order to make the greatest possible use of training workshops and interactive dialogue sessions “remotely”, which Submit our commitment to remote work considerations to prevent the emerging corona virus.

Mona bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Sharjah Foundation for Social Empowerment, said: “We launched the Ramadan social initiative“ People of Friendliness ”, to be an incentive for orphans to communicate with their relatives and not smell between them. Sheikha Al-Tunaiji, Head of the Foundation’s Social Service Department, said: “The Foundation seeks to enhance the value of the relationship of kinship through the initiative (People of Kindness). It is a virtuous quality that we are keen to implant in its children to encourage them to honor their wives, because it has fruits that accompany the son in his life and bring him good. It also opens social horizons for communication between wombs, so that they may gain a blessing in livelihood and life and reap the reward from God. ”