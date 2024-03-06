Dubai (Etihad)

An environmental initiative was launched in the Emirates that allows people of determination and patients to contribute to improving the environment by planting trees in their names, in support of the Year of Sustainability.

The initiative is called “My Name.. My Tree,” and was launched by Prime Healthcare Group to plant 600 Neem and Ghaf trees, with the aim of contributing to making the UAE’s environment healthy and safe, in line with the Year of Sustainability in the country.

This came during an event, in cooperation with Dubai Municipality, and with the participation of the Rashid Center for People of Determination and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

Engineer Atheiba Al-Qaidi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Sustainable Communities Sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, said: The initiative is in line with the state’s direction and strategy for preserving the environment, and the Ministry is keen to support initiatives that achieve this goal, in cooperation and partnership with the private sector, which is a key partner in Achieving the state’s plans and goals related to sustainability. Al-Qaidi stressed the Ministry’s keenness to harness its capabilities to facilitate the success of this type of initiative and provide the necessary facilities to see the light and achieve its goals.

Dr. Jamil Ahmed, founder and CEO of Prime Healthcare Group, confirmed that the initiative opens the way for all employees in the group who have completed 10 years of service, and gives them the opportunity to plant a tree in their names, in appreciation of their efforts at work. The initiative also allows patients to participate positively, in addition to children. People of Determination, to emphasize strategic goals centered around the employee, the patient, the partner and the planet.

Dr. Tasneem Jameel, Executive Vice President, said: We plant trees, seeds of responsibility, care and hope, and every tree is a living testament to our commitment to the environment and our community. It is a powerful reminder of our collective responsibility to care for and protect our planet for generations.

The initiative included the participation of more than 25 children from the Rashid Center for People of Determination, each of whom planted a tree symbolizing resilience, hope, and a shared commitment to sustainability.

Maryam Othman, Director of the Rashid Center for People of Determination, said: We did not just plant trees, but we planted dreams, laughter, and a brighter future, and each tree, carefully placed by the hands of our children, symbolizes resilience and hope. It is more than just a gesture. It is a testament to the unity, inclusion, and sustainable legacy that we are building. together.