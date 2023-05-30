Dubai (WAM)

The activities of the International Expo for People of Determination, in its fifth session 2023, will be held in Dubai from October 9 to 11, and include the presentation of a package of the latest technologies and innovations for visitors to the exhibition from inside and outside the country.

The exhibition is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports Corporation, Supreme President and CEO of Emirates Airlines and Group.

The exhibition is expected to bring the latest range of assistive technology products to the Middle East region, home to more than 50 million people with special needs, and take the social inclusion agenda to new heights.

This international exhibition dedicated to people of determination, which is held at the Dubai World Trade Center, is a platform for global and regional manufacturers of assistive and rehabilitation products to attract their attention and win the hearts of the people of determination community.

This year’s edition, which is the largest in terms of space and product presentation compared to previous editions, will witness the participation of about 300 exhibitors from 50 countries.

The largest platform in the Middle East, Africa and the Indian subcontinent in terms of focusing on disability technology is expected to attract about 12,000 visitors from the community of people of determination from all 22 countries of the Middle East region, where a large part of more than 4,500 current technologies will be covered during the exhibition. Assistance for various disabilities.

Experts representing international companies operating inside and outside the country affirmed that the UAE is among the countries of the world in showing its firm support for people of determination and providing them with the best technologies that enable them to live independently.

Andy Faulkner, CEO of Topland, a supplier operating in the Middle East and North Africa region of products and services aimed at improving accessibility to event venues, public spaces and businesses, said: The company will display its latest ancillary products and conduct live demonstrations of the visual doorbell, telephone alert systems and vibrating fire alarms. It aims to help the deaf or those with hearing impairment. The brand ambassador will also present the “We Walk” smart stick, the first of its kind in the world. Floating wheelchairs intended for use on beaches and beach mats for people with limited mobility will also be displayed within coastal facilities.

The focus during the exhibition will be on the “Chrysanthemum of Hidden Disabilities”, which is a simple voluntary tool for people with disabilities such as autism, dyslexia, hearing and vision impairment, which has recently been used by Dubai Airports and Emirates Airlines, especially after the increase in inquiries from the public and private sectors in search of assistance and advice about Disability, in view of the growth of the tourism sector for people with disabilities.