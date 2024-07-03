UAE students of determination took the spotlight during the qualifiers for the eighth edition of the Arab Reading Challenge at the state level, leading up to the closing ceremony and crowning of the winners. They were role models of willpower, perseverance and self-confidence.

The competition between the top three at the state level revealed remarkable levels of diligence, achievement, intensive and in-depth reading, the ability to comprehend, and express ideas with great precision.

The Emirati students of determination wrote their names in bright letters, and during the eighth session they were a symbol of optimism and confidence in the ability of this generation to advance the cognitive and cultural reality, and achieve major accomplishments that benefit their society.