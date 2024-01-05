Dubai (Etihad)

People of Determination at the Dubai Club celebrated Majid Al Osaimi, Executive Director of the club, in appreciation of his unprecedented achievement, when he retained the presidency of the Asian Paralympic Committee for the third consecutive session, during the elections that took place in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. He is considered a new gain for UAE sports, after gaining the confidence of the largest continent in the world for “Third session.”

The People of Determination were keen to congratulate their role model Al-Osaimi, by presenting the song “Hail Bou Sultan,” stressing their progress on the path of success, and not neglecting the gains that are the result of the support of the wise leadership, which had a positive impact on the sport of the People of Determination in the country at all levels.

The determined person, Abdullah Al-Suwaidi, presented a poem on the occasion of the achievement, while the determined person, Saima Zadeh, presented a gift to Al-Osaimi.

Majid Al Osaimi thanked the People of Determination for these warm feelings, expressing his pride and pride in the initiative that embodies the one family at the Dubai Club for People of Determination, describing the celebration as an exceptional and special day for him.

He said: With the support of the wise leadership, the People of Determination have continued to achieve success after another, raising the state’s flag high, and in light of the great attention we receive from our leadership, we reach the highest peaks.

He said: The Dubai Club for People of Determination is a model in bringing sports leaders, champions and referees to the forefront.

He pointed out that people of determination are up to the challenge and responsibility, in order to achieve their dreams in all fields.