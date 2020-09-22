The people of Chushul village of Ladakh are helping the Indian Army to save their village from coming under Chinese control. For this, they are not avoiding to travel to the Himalayan mountain peak known as Black Top.

According to a report by ‘The Guardian’, more than 100 men, women and young boys are heading towards the black top with middle-aged rice sacks, fuel cans and other essentials, where hundreds of Indian Army tents. And live and give a befitting reply to the Chinese intrusion.

In the coming winter months, the temperature here drops to minus 40 degrees Celsius. Villagers fear that their village may soon be under Chinese control if they do not help the Indian Army secure its posts on the mountains bordering China and prepare the troops for the further cold.

Teresing, a 28-year-old young man from Chushul, said, “We want to help the Indian Army secure their posts immediately. We are supplying them with the essentials. We go several times a day. We make sure Want the army not to face too many problems. “

Let us tell you that there is a situation of conflict between India and China in many places including Pangong Tso from Chushul region of Ladakh. However, a round of negotiations between the two countries is also going on. India has also changed the terms of not using weapons between the two countries after the Galvan Valley violent clash (in which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred).

Let me also tell you that Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi met recently in Moscow to reduce tension. According to a joint press statement about the meeting, the two leaders “had a clear and constructive discussion on the developments in the India-China border areas as well as on India-China relations.”

According to villagers, the ground situation is not good. Indian troops have continued to build on the border in the past one week. The convoy of Indian Army vehicles has continued to bring supplies and ammunition for the troops stationed at the outposts along the border and about 100 excavators for the construction of roads and buildings to further secure India’s position along the border. Is brought to

Manoj Joshi, a security expert at the Observer Research Foundation, said, “It is very clear that both sides plan to stay there for the winter. They are anticipating that there is no solution to the negotiations.”

According to The Guardian, this week, the villagers of Chushul are continuing their non-stop efforts to bring supplies to the soldiers at the black top. “There is no road yet in the area where the Confederation took place recently,” Tersing said.

Another villager, Konchak Tsepel, said, “The new places where Chinese and Indian soldiers are face to face are not conducive to staying in place. The army is being kept in tents. I don’t know that they will live without roads Are going to build enough infrastructure for. “