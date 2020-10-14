new Delhi: Bihar elections are gradually gaining momentum and due to this, now political parties have also put all their strength in campaigning in Bihar elections. In this episode, BJP has released a list of 30 star campaigners, in which one name is also of Manoj Tiwari. Manoj Tiwari will soon be seen campaigning in Bihar.

According to Manoj Tiwari, one of the BJP’s star campaigners, all parties of the NDA are unanimous on the issue that this election will be fought under the leadership of Nitish Kumar and after the elections Nitish Kumar will be the face of the NDA Chief Minister’s post. He said that the development that has taken place in Bihar under the leadership of Nitish Kumar is not just on paper but also on the ground level. Because of this, the public will once again express their trust in Nitish Kumar.

Attacking the RJD and Congress alliance, Manoj Tiwari said that now Bihar has come to know about LED bulb. LED bulbs have been installed everywhere in Bihar. In such a situation, people of Bihar have no need of lanterns.

In the midst of all this, Manoj Tiwari linked the RJD to the questions raised on the development works in Bihar. He said that Nitish Kumar also realizes his mistake, that mistake he made by forming a government with RJD. According to Manoj Tiwari, during the nearly two and a half years of the JDU and RJD coalition government, the development work was completely stalled. But as soon as Nitish Kumar returned with BJP, Bihar’s development has started once again at a fast pace.

Explaining the BJP’s relationship with LJP, Manoj Tiwari said that there is misleading propaganda about LJP. While the situation is clear that there are BJP, JDU, VIP and us in the NDA, none other than this. After getting the mandate of the public, Nitish Kumar will be the next Chief Minister of Bihar.

Commenting on the statements given in the election, Manoj Tiwari said that even before the last assembly elections, a rumor was spread about BJP. There was a false propaganda that if BJP comes to power, it will abolish reservation. But in today’s date, it has become clear that it was a false propaganda about BJP because BJP has been in power for the last several years, but still there is no doubt about ending reservation in anyone’s mind.

On the statement of Minister of State for Home Nityananda Rai, he said that his statement is being misrepresented. Nityanand Rai had said in his statement that after the formation of the RJD and Congress government, people who have fled from Jammu and Kashmir will start settling here. According to Manoj Tiwari, Nityanand Rai wanted to say that the opposition is doing politics of appeasement and it is necessary to be careful with such people.

