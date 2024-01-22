Before you buy a house in Landgraaf, Biddinghuizen or Lichtenvoorde, it is good to know that one of the largest music festivals takes place there every year. If you don't like this, then you are more likely to be the problem than the thousands of festival goers who come to celebrate a party with the neighbors. The same applies to people who live near a circuit. And then experience noise pollution.

Laguna Seca has to deal with a group of local residents who think it could be a bit quieter. The Highway 68 Coalition, as the group calls itself, is filing a lawsuit against the owner of the circuit. The owner is Monterey County, so to speak, the municipality. The County allows a non-profit organization to manage the day-to-day operations of the track. Both agencies have now been sued by local residents.

The indictment and demand against Laguna Seca

The Highway 68 Coalition is particularly concerned with the 'substantial' growth in the number of events at Laguna Seca if you compare 1974 with 2021. 'This growth includes more track days, a higher noise level, additional track days with rental cars with intensified noise above 100 dB , increased traffic, inadequate water supply and quality, inadequate sewage disposal and campground expansion,” the complaint states.

According to a lawyer, it is all in black and white. There is an 'intensive impact and increased noise use at Laguna Seca', the lawyer says SFGate. In addition, the track would be rented out 340 days a year, with the noise level exceeding 100 decibels every day. This would create an annoying noise.

The Highway 68 Coalition's demand is that racing events and the rental of the track be banned for those “that exceeded the use and noise levels from the time the legal non-standard use was established.” For the sake of clarity: the circuit has existed since 1985. The prosecutors therefore want to check all events since 1985 and see whether there was noise pollution. If these events are still there, they should be banned.

The circuit management is not concerned

Nicholas Pasculli is the spokesperson for the municipality. He informed SFGate that the municipality regrets the complaint, but expects the lawsuit to end in favor of the County and therefore the circuit. He notes that this lawsuit has no impact on the planned activities at Laguna Seca in 2024. The municipality also has a good reason for this.

In a press release, the circuit writes that $246 million will have been spent in 2022 in the municipality of Monterey. That means; not only from entrance tickets and soft drink sales at the circuit, but also income for surrounding hotels and restaurants, for example. The entire municipality, and therefore many residents and companies, benefit from the circuit. We will keep an eye on the ruling, because it could also have other consequences…