Millions of Americans could be at risk due to medications that are unknowingly making them more susceptible to heat-related illnesses, warns an article in The New York Times.
Drugs, some used to treat mental illnesses, high blood pressure, and allergies, can cause people to have difficulty staying hydrated or effectively cool your body in hot weather.
An example of this is diuretics, which are usually prescribed by doctors to treat heart failure, kidney disease, or high blood pressure. The reason is that These medications help reduce fluids in the body. through frequent urination, which, during a heat wave, can increase the level of dehydration or an electrolyte imbalance, making it difficult for the body to regulate temperature.
If you are taking any type of diuretic, it is essential that you replace fluids and electrolytes by drinking water and, If you show any signs of dehydration, act immediately.
Other risky medications include angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors, which are commonly prescribed to treat high blood pressure and In high temperature conditions they can cause fainting.
The problem with these drugs is that they suppress the sensation of thirst, so people are not clear about when they need to drink water.
Also commonly prescribed for people who need to control their blood pressure, beta blockers, They pose a risk because they make sweating difficult, making it harder for the body to stay cool.
Also, prescription medications for mental health, such as antidepressants or antipsychotics, They can affect the ability to sweat, as well as suppress thirst.
Recommendations for heat waves if you frequently take medication
Given the possibility that any of the medications you take regularly may cause you risksthese are the recommendations to follow:
- Ask your doctor if any of the medications you regularly take carry an increased risk of heat illness.
- Be aware of the symptoms of exhaustion, such as excessive sweating, cold skin, paleness, headaches, nausea and vomiting.
- If you think you may be experiencing heat stroke, which can manifest as reddish skin, hot and dry skin, persistent headache and confusion, go to the emergency room immediately.
- If you experience heat discomfort, find a place with access to air conditioning to cool off.
- If you need to be outdoors, remember to drink water and stay in the shade as much as possible.
