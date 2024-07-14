The United States has been facing a major heat wave. Climate experts are warning that due to climate change and other factors, the world must prepare for more extreme temperatures. That means certain people must pay special attention to their health and, In the case of heat, there is a factor that could be putting you at risk without you knowing it.

You have probably heard authorities repeatedly point out that the most vulnerable people during a heat wave are children and the elderly, because they need greater sources of hydration. But what few people know is that certain medications could pose a threat.

Millions of Americans could be at risk due to medications that are unknowingly making them more susceptible to heat-related illnesses, warns an article in The New York Times.

Drugs, some used to treat mental illnesses, high blood pressure, and allergies, can cause people to have difficulty staying hydrated or effectively cool your body in hot weather.

An example of this is diuretics, which are usually prescribed by doctors to treat heart failure, kidney disease, or high blood pressure. The reason is that These medications help reduce fluids in the body. through frequent urination, which, during a heat wave, can increase the level of dehydration or an electrolyte imbalance, making it difficult for the body to regulate temperature.

If you are taking any type of diuretic, it is essential that you replace fluids and electrolytes by drinking water and, If you show any signs of dehydration, act immediately.

Other risky medications include angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors, which are commonly prescribed to treat high blood pressure and In high temperature conditions they can cause fainting.

The problem with these drugs is that they suppress the sensation of thirst, so people are not clear about when they need to drink water.

Also commonly prescribed for people who need to control their blood pressure, beta blockers, They pose a risk because they make sweating difficult, making it harder for the body to stay cool.

Also, prescription medications for mental health, such as antidepressants or antipsychotics, They can affect the ability to sweat, as well as suppress thirst.

Recommendations for heat waves if you frequently take medication

