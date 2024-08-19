Home World

From: Robin Dittrich, Sandra Sporer

Strong winds cause a yacht to sink off the coast of Sicily. One person dies, six others are still missing, including tech tycoon Mike Lynch.

Update from August 20, 6:20 a.m.: Angela Bacares, the rescued wife of Irish billionaire Mike Lynch, describes dramatic scenes after the sinking of the yacht. The accident occurred early in the morning. She and her husband woke up at four o’clock because the boat suddenly “tipped over,” as the 57-year-old told the newspaper The Republic said.

She got up to see if there was any cause for concern. Then the strong oscillations caused initial damage, glass shattered. The shards presumably injured Bacares’ feet, which is why she is currently unable to walk and is dependent on a wheelchair, the Italian newspaper reports.

One person has already been confirmed dead, and it is believed to be the yacht’s cook. Several people are still missing, including yacht owner Mike Lynch and his daughter Hannah (18).

Update from August 19, 9.30 p.m.: Diving teams and aircraft are continuing to search for the six missing passengers. These include the owner of the sunken ship, Mike Lynch (59), and his daughter Hannah (18), as the Sicilian Newspaper reported. Lynch’s wife is part of the group of those rescued.

In addition to the Lynchs, the passengers were employees of Lynch’s companies who had won the trip on the luxury yacht as a prize, so AnsaA total of 15 of the yacht’s 22 passengers were rescued. One was recovered dead.

A boating accident occurred off the coast of Sicily. A luxury yacht capsized in strong winds, and at least one person died. © Perini Navi Press Office Handout/Imago

Luxury yacht sinks off Italy: Several people are missing – search operation initiated

First report from August 19th: Santa Flavia – As the coast guard in Porticello near Palermo confirmed, a tragic boating accident occurred in Italy. One person died and six others are still missing. A mother who survived the accident reported the dramatic moments that unfolded after the luxury yacht capsized.

“Many people were screaming around us” – mother reports dramatic scenes at yacht accident

The 35-year-old woman and her one-year-old daughter were on board the luxury yacht “Bayesian” when the accident happened. “It was terrible. In a few minutes the boat was hit by a very strong wind and sank shortly afterwards,” the Italian news agency quoted Ansa the mother. She further reported that 11 people managed to get into the inflated lifeboat.

The mother described how she almost lost her daughter in the sea. “I lost the little girl in the sea for two seconds, then immediately hugged her again in the midst of the fury of the waves. I held her close to me while the sea stormed. Many people around us were screaming,” she said, describing the fight against the waves. The hospital reported that the girl was fine. The mother only suffered a few abrasions that needed stitches. Only a few weeks ago, passengers had to be rescued from a burning luxury yacht.

Luxury yacht with 22 people on board capsizes: Six passengers still missing

The hospital reported that mother and daughter were given medical and psychological care: “They are very shaken. They have been through a traumatic experience.” After it became known that the ship had capsized, seven people were initially reported missing. However, one of them was recovered dead from the water shortly afterwards. In total, there were 22 people on board, 15 of whom were brought to shore alive.

The capsized luxury yacht belonged to tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch. The 59-year-old billionaire, known in his home country as the British Bill Gates, is also still missing. His ship is now lying on the seabed at a depth of 49 meters. Italian media reported that several bodies were discovered in the cabins by rescue divers, but this has not yet been officially confirmed. Earlier this year, a ship with 120 people on board almost capsized. (rd/sp/dpa)