Inhabitants of cities in the interior of Cuba are facing a desperate situation at the moment due to the lack of food and electricity, the independent Cuban news website reported this Wednesday (20). Marti.

An activist who lives in the interior of the island, in a town called Sagua de Tánamo, told the Cuban website that there is currently “no water” and “no food” in the place where he lives.

“The population is dying of hunger, this is a desert, and the government is doing nothing”, commented the activist, whose name is Alfredo Álvarez Leyva.

Another activist, named William Tamayo, said that in the province where he lives, Holguín, where the city of Sagua de Tánamo is located, no new supplies had yet arrived for the warehouses.

“There is no food and there is a lot of hopelessness among the population, a lot of discontent,” he said.

The Ministry of Commerce of Cuba's communist regime has already admitted the difficulties faced by the island in importing food and fuel, as well as failures in the distribution of goods and services.

The energy crisis that Cuba is currently facing has resulted in prolonged blackouts in several cities, and severe food shortages have triggered massive protests and demonstrations in recent days, where people have been asking for food and freedom. Such protests have already culminated in the arrest of several people and were heavily repressed by the police of the Miguel Díaz-Canel regime, according to information.

The situation is also serious in other cities in the interior, such as San Andrés and Pinar del Río. In these locations, there is a constant lack of electricity and food.

Martha Poveda, mother of two children and caregiver for her husband, who is ill, expressed to Marti their despair in the face of scarcity in the region.

“The life we ​​lead here is like a dog’s,” she said.

A sociologist identified as Ángel Marcelo Rodríguez Pita, told the Marti that even in the island's capital, Havana, scheduled blackouts and shortages of basic products are a reality.

According to Pita, the shortage situation could worsen even further on the island with the arrival of summer and rising temperatures, which could make energy use a daily necessity and hunger even more unbearable.

In the midst of all this turmoil, communist authorities are trying to calm things down with the sporadic sale of some products and the temporary restoration of electricity.