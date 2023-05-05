On TikTok there are long videos about Eros and Psyche or the wedding of Hera and Zeus They have more than 5 million views. They are so long that their author, actor Pol Gisé, has to divide them into two parts (TikTok does not allow videos of more than 10 minutes). Gisé, 30, has achieved something seemingly unattainable on that network: 1.2 million followers with 180 stories of Greek myths told just looking at the camera while walking through the forest in Berga (Barcelona).

Its success has two probable reasons: a completely colloquial language and treating the stories as pure gossip. “People like gossip. Some are interested in mythology as something mystical, but there are those who like it in a gossip format”, sums up Gisé in conversation with EL PAÍS in Barcelona. His videos always start with “he’s coming” little gossip mythological”. It is a minipodcast made by TikTok, the short video app that has exploded especially among the youngest. “I knew it could work, but not that much,” says Gisé, who created the channel in the summer because he was preparing a novel, which has just come out: Hades. the least evil god (Today’s Topics).

The way of narrating is something central to Gisé: “I have focused more on the content being captivating, that people see that there is a story. I explain it to make it more entertaining and I take away the solemnity”. Language is one of the obvious pillars of his account: “In the videos I use an Internet language. I explain things the way I like to have them explained to me. I try to give what I would have liked at the time. I also got very frustrated when I was little and they explained things to me that bored me and then I read it and saw that it was very interesting ”, he recalls.

More information

The choice of TikTok was clear from the beginning “because it’s what I was pulling the most now.” The extension of Gisé’s videos is further proof of TikTok’s resistance to new formats. The idea that it is the “little dance” app resists worse every day: “Now we are with the fact that only short and fast content works. I said no. I started making these Greek mythology videos that were at least 10 minutes long. And they pulled a lot”, says Gisé.

That idea of ​​TikTok and other video networks as minor content will slowly disappear, he believes: “That there are people who think that the networks are people doing challenges to fill a pool with little girls means that they are not seeing these networks. There is that content, which is fine, but then I see the theory of relativity explained by a youtuber. Now there is a lot of variety, ”he explains.

Pol Gise, in Barcelona. MASSIMILIANO MINOCRI

Gisé’s mythology is a contribution to give more variety: “The algorithm sucks your life. If I have to work and I enter TikTok to entertain myself a bit, that’s it, the work is over. They are still large companies that will do whatever it takes for you to be there”, says Gisé. Encouraged by this feeling of helping the user lost in the fascination of watching video after video, Gisé wanted to add his mythological gossip: “One of the reasons why I started making mythology content is because I felt a little bad. If I enter TikTok and find five videos in a row that don’t make me reflect, I appreciate that the sixth one tells me: ‘Did you know that Isabel la Católica I don’t know what?’. So I don’t feel so bad being there. I am grateful when someone like this appears ”, he explains.

Gisé’s success on TikTok has a deeper basis: he had already been successful on two other networks before. He studied to be an actor in Barcelona and, after trying his job during his degree, he opened an account on Vine, a six-second video network that Twitter bought (and later closed). There he did humor sketches about everyday things (Gisé today has a smaller “non-mythological” account on TikTok where he maintains that spirit of comedy). In 2017 the important change came: he moved to YouTube with a new format: explaining stories from the Bible with animoji (emoji personalized) to which he put his voice. “I reconnect with my actor self who liked to write,” she sums up. “I enjoy it more, not only when performing, but also writing and creating. Don’t think every day about a sketch”. The most popular videos on that account are about Adam and Eve, the extinction of the dinosaurs according to the Bible, and Lucifer.

When he ran out of the best Bible stories, he turned to myths, which he called “salsaeos.” From the “Greek sauce” emerges the idea of ​​the TikTok account and the novel. “I have taken my Greek sauce content, which took a week and a half to make, and I have simplified it. The script is improvised. It’s like I’m explaining it to a friend. Funny things come out of me,” he says.

The book is intended to explore these formats in a traditional mold: “In the book I want to bring these people who follow me in this content to something that I sometimes enjoy the most, which is writing. I try to transfer the language of the internet to a more literary sphere. I have never read a book like the one I have written, with Anglicisms and this language, ”he says. Gisé knows that the generation that sees him on TikTok, like himself, has lost some permanent attention span. It is a sign of the times: “I also need to release dopamine all the time. It’s what I do on TikTok, that I swipe and follow, as a person who needs to be entertained. Every video is new. Sitting down to read a book, on the other hand, is difficult if you are not trained beforehand. What I see as positive about what my book can do is that I write very entertainingly and if someone reads me, they can develop a certain interest in the subject”, he explains.

Regarding the future, he does not believe that mythology is going to end. “There are other mythologies that interest me and maybe I would like to write my own. I will not go back to the Bible. It’s not as good as Greek mythology. The Bible has become more famous, but the Greek characters are more complex and rich, ”she defends. Being an actor, he has thought about the option of taking these stories to a stage, as some successful podcasts do: “I have gotten a certain stage fright, because now I do everything at home, but if someone directs or guides me, I would do it” , Explain.

The only future to which he closes his eyes at the moment is for ChatGPT to write a script for him: “I haven’t tried it. I would get depressed. It scares me very much. I don’t want you to give me ideas. I don’t know how the AI ​​thing will continue, but I don’t think I want to know. If something happens one day, I’ll wake up. Sure it can help me, but right now it scares me,” he says.

You can follow THE COUNTRY Technology in Facebook and Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.