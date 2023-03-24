The Turkish authorities announced that a fire broke out in a seven-storey hotel in Istanbul today, Friday, which resulted in the death of two people, and the transfer of three injured to hospital. A separate fire also broke out in a hospital in Uskudar district early in the day. According to the Istanbul Governor’s Office, 109 patients were transferred to nearby clinics, including 15 patients in intensive care. One of the patients died in the hospital as a result of the fire. It was not immediately clear what caused the two fires.