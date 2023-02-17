A medical source reported that at least two people were killed and three injured during an attack on a police station in Karachi, southern Pakistan, today, Friday.
Murtaza Wahhab, a spokesman for the Sindh police, said gunmen attacked the station, adding that he could not give more details at this time.
And the media reported that gunmen attacked the police station, and heavy gunfire and some explosions were heard in front of the headquarters of the station, which is located along the main street in the city.
Local media also reported that the attack was carried out by between eight and ten armed men.
The Pakistani Taliban later claimed responsibility for the attack.
#People #killed #attack #police #station #Pakistan
Leave a Reply