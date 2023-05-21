Nine people were killed Saturday in El Salvador as a result of a stampede of fans who tried to enter the Cuscatlan stadium in the capital, San Salvador, to watch a soccer match, the police announced.

The stampede resulted in “nine victims”, according to what the police wrote on Twitter, adding that at least two other people were injured and taken to hospital in “critical condition”.

According to preliminary information from the police, the stampede began when fans tried to enter the stadium to watch a league match between local teams Aliansa and CD FAS.

The match was interrupted to clear the stadium of spectators.

Health Minister Francesco Alabi confirmed that “all patients” who were taken to hospital were receiving care from the emergency services.

For his part, Interior Minister Juan Carlos Bedigan stated that civil defense teams are on site to help those affected.

Hundreds of police and military personnel have also been sent to the stadium.