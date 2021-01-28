PEOPLE infected with the new coronavirus variant discovered in the UK are less likely to report a loss of taste and smell as part of their symptoms, a recent study has revealed.

The study, run by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that patients who contracted the British strain reported ‘classic’ symptoms such as a cough, sore throat, fatigue, muscle ache and fever with more frequency among those who had caught the original virus.

The ONS, which has been conducting months-long mass surveys into coronavirus in the UK, added there was ‘no evidence’ of differences in gastrointestinal symptoms, shortness of breath or headaches.

The organization, which focused on the period between November 15 and January 16, also found that those citizens affected with the new variant were more likely to ‘show symptoms’ unlike the many asymptomatic cases associated with the original virus.

The data comes a day after the UK became the first country in Europe to surpass 100,000 deaths from COVID-19 and cases of the UK variant surge in Spain.

Latest reports suggest that the British variant is behind 15% of COVID-19 cases in Andalucia, particularly present in Cadiz and Malaga.

Spokesperson for the so-called committee of experts (Advisory Council for High Impact Public Health Emergencies) Inmaculada Salcedo said the vaccines would continue to be effective against the strain and that it is crucial to maintain all preventative measures.