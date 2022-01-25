The Sanhedrin of El Larguero analyzed as usual the latest football news, focusing especially on the latest matches between Real Madrid (draw against Elche), Barcelona (win against Alavés) and Atlético de Madrid, focusing on the figure of João Félix.

Madrid’s draw

Alvaro Benito: “I didn’t dislike Real Madrid. On other days they are more stuck, but through Vinicius they found the opposite goal. Yesterday was one of those accidents that sometimes happen in football and you don’t explain it to yourself. I didn’t dislike them Not at all”.

Kiko Narvaez: “What doesn’t fit this team is the crisis. There are many moments of the game that come, that they control… It’s not a result to worry about, it’s not a trend. It’s not a worrying problem”.

Gustavo Lopez: “They are all positive. In the second half the only one who seemed somewhat different was Vinicius, but they continue to find many open doors”.

Barça’s lackluster victory

Gustavo Lopez: “Now as it is, the best thing that can happen to Barça is to win. Whatever. We are not seeing a Barça with the joy that Xavi wants. Against Alavés, we see a team that is too gray and flat”.

Alvaro Benito: “In elite football, no philosophy can go above the result. If you don’t win, nothing is worth. Winning in any way is not worth it in the medium-long term. You remember the style when you lose. The culé is burned because they don’t see a He improves after a while. But Xavi has a very difficult job: the players don’t understand his positional play. Besides, nothing happens because you win games with two De Jong headed crosses.”

Raul Ruiz: “The style is very lyrical: if you don’t win, forget about it. Xavi came with some ideas, but then he found what he had. Now he has to focus on entering the Champions League because if not it will be an economic ruin for this Barça”.

Kiko Narvaez: “The effort is non-negotiable. But what is not non-negotiable is the proposal. There is a time when you have to see what happens and what doesn’t. You have to have a waist. Xavi said this a while ago. And the people in Vitoria has seen things that they told him he was not going to see.

João Félix whistles

Gustavo Lopez: “This does not help the footballer, to integrate with the team, the coach… I think they are negative things that he has. He has a lot of quality, but he is not showing it as he should. All the gestures beyond football do not they help. The big titles are won by the team, not by individuals. No player likes to go out. But if the team was able to turn it around in a negative result, it’s to congratulate him”.

Kiko Narvaez: “He hasn’t finished managing the present. Miguel Ángel Gil Marín talks to Cholo and we understand that he has to try to help a franchise player like him. What worries me are Giménez’s statements, in which he said that no They had the voracity of last year, but with João it’s 30 months and the kid doesn’t quite fit in.”