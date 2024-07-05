NY.– About 134 million people in the United States are under alert due to an “extremely dangerous and record-breaking” heat wave sweeping across much of the country, according to the National Weather Service.

Regions could see temperatures in the upper 90s or higher, including triple digits, including most of the West Coast, most of the Mississippi Valley into the Ohio Valley and parts of Florida.

The Pacific Northwest will see temperatures rise over the weekend.

Arizona will continue to battle wildfires near Phoenix, where some will struggle with burns from hot asphalt, concrete or other surfaces.

The wettest regions will have a muggy weekend.

It’s a dangerous temperature pattern as wildfires rage across Northern California and right around this holiday weekend.

When people are celebrating, it is very easy to get distracted and stay outdoors for longer periods of time and forget to stay hydrated, which puts them at risk.

Human-caused climate change is causing heat waves to become longer and more intense.

Experts are urging people to drink plenty of water and stay in air conditioning.

Big Sur State Parks is asking hikers to avoid caffeine and alcohol, wear sunscreen and know the trails they will be hiking on ahead of time.

The prolonged high temperatures sweeping the West Coast will also lead to drier vegetation, making the remaining months of the fire season more severe.

“Heat is an underappreciated killer,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles.