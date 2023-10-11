Dhe panic is growing. If you’re lucky, the phone will ring. Then only a few minutes remain. The Israeli army tried to warn residents shortly before the bombing. But that doesn’t always work. For more and more of the almost 2.3 million people in the Gaza Strip there is only one question: where to go? The classrooms in the schools run by the UN relief agency UNRWA are filling up more and more every hour. 88 schools have already been converted into emergency shelters: More than 175,000 residents of one of the most densely populated areas in the world are already crowding there, UNRWA reported on Wednesday morning: Some are already overcrowded, water and food are barely enough.

Hans-Christian Rößler Political correspondent for the Iberian Peninsula and the Maghreb based in Madrid; previously correspondent in Israel.

However, this does not deter many because they fear for their lives. Israeli airstrikes are more intense than during the six-week war nine years ago. Shocked people looked at the damage in Rimal in central Gaza City on Wednesday. It was considered the city’s best neighborhood, with shopping malls, restaurants and high-rises – and several Hamas ministries.

The bombings had turned entire streets into fields of rubble. According to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, as of Wednesday afternoon, 950 people had been killed and another 500 injured in the first five days. In the 2014 war there were a total of 2,251 deaths, including more than 1,400 civilians. In Gaza, where Israel has cut off electricity and water supplies, hospitals are barely able to care for the injured. On Wednesday, the only power plant stopped operating due to a lack of fuel.

People hope that they will be safe in schools

The people in the schools hope that they will be spared if the Israeli army has their GPS data. However, during the last major Gaza war in the summer of 2014, school buildings were also hit. The Israeli government is now accusing Hamas of hiding behind civilians – in schools, mosques and UN buildings. At that time, half a million people were on the run in the Gaza Strip, which is itself one of the largest refugee camps in the world: 1.7 million displaced Palestinians and their relatives are registered with UNRWA. They could soon become refugees again.







Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged them to leave the sealed-off area as quickly as possible, while Egypt closed the border crossing in Rafah. Netanyahu threatens that the army will reduce large parts of the coastal strip to rubble. Since the Israeli withdrawal in the summer of 2005, Gaza has never been able to recover from the devastation caused by more than a dozen confrontations. In 2014, 18,000 apartments were destroyed and more than 100,000 were homeless.



The new war affects a population whose situation was already chronically precarious: According to the United Nations, 63 percent of the people in the Gaza Strip are dependent on international aid, 81 percent live in poverty, and the unemployment rate is almost 47 percent. There is a lack of clean water, electricity and, in many families, sufficient food. Almost half a million people have not received food rations since the closure of UNRWA distribution centers on October 7.

The plight of the residents has never impressed Hamas, which has ruled since 2007, and has deterred it from its attacks on Israel. It left the supply and reconstruction of Gaza to foreign donors while it concentrated on expanding its missile arsenal and underground fortress. A Hamas leader told Russia Today that preparations had been underway for two years. A network of tunnels and bunkers was created underground, helping the Hamas leadership as well as its armed forces to literally disappear from the face of the earth. The Israeli army speaks of the “Gaza Metro” that it fears. There, as well as in urban warfare in the narrow streets, Hamas and Islamic Jihad have a great home advantage with their guerrilla tactics.

“It is a huge underground city with a tunnel system and a massive arsenal into which the 30,000 fighters can retreat,” says Yigal Carmon. The former anti-terrorism adviser to Prime Ministers Yitzhak Shamir and Yitzhak Rabin, who runs the online portal “Memri”, warns of an invasion of the Gaza Strip that could become a “death trap”. At the same time, he makes accusations against one of Hamas’ most important allies, the Emir of Qatar, who is expected in Berlin this Thursday: “Qatar has declared war on us and they will pay the price for it,” says Carmon. The Gulf Emirate says it has financed the reconstruction of Gaza with more than $1.5 billion since 2012. “Half a billion was more than enough for that,” says Carmon. Hamas was armed with the rest.