Genoa – Delays and cancellations on the Savona-Sestri Levante line after the suspension of train circulation in the Genoa hub due to the presence of people inside a tunnel near Sestri Ponente.

It happened around 11am. RFI suspended traffic at the request of the railway policewho, in fact, had reported the presence of “strangers” in the “Ansaldo” tunnel.

At 11.30 traffic resumed although with speed limitations and the obligation of acoustic warnings (in practice the train driver, in the section concerned, had to activate the acoustic sirens at certain time intervals).

At 11.50, once the emergency was over, traffic resumed regularly. But there are many problems on the route canceled or delayed trains (even 50 minutes).