The camp in Lipa burned down, now Bosnian soldiers are setting up new tents. The migrants who have to stay there are desperate.

SPLIT taz | The deployment of the Bosnian army in the Lipa camp near Bihac at least ensures that the tents set up on Saturday can withstand the greatest rigors of nature. A truck with heating equipment and fuel also arrived. But even at lunchtime, only part of it is ready for occupancy, there is still a lack of water and electricity supplies, there is hardly any food and no medical care whatsoever. The camp near Lipa remains a temporary solution that has been little loved by migrants who have been staying outdoors for days and nights.

More than a week ago, the refugee camp on the border with Croatia burned down. After that, the Bosnian authorities wanted to move the migrants to a former military facility elsewhere. However, this failed due to protests from local residents. The migrants ultimately spent 24 hours waiting in buses and were then brought back to the burned-out camp near Lipa.

The TV station N1 showed pictures of people standing in front of containers in the rain on Saturday. Some of them threatened to go on hunger strike in front of the camera.

Many Bosnians still hope that the EU might decide to bring migrants to the EU after all due to public pressure. But there is no evidence of that. It is assumed that the EU wants to expand and stabilize the Lipa camp in its own interest. But Bosnia doesn’t want to play the bouncer for the European Union.

The Bosnians themselves are now blocking their doors from people. Suhret Fazlic, the mayor of the city of Bihac, where at least an empty, heated factory hall is available, said that he did not want to comply with the requests of the Council of Ministers and the EU delegation in Bosnia and Herzegovina. He had promised the citizens that there would be no more migrants in the City would be included.

Since 2016, the municipality has done a lot for migrants, endured a lot, kept calling for help and solidarity, and then had been left alone. Other cities and municipalities in the Bosniak areas of the country have now clearly waved their hand off, in the Serbian and Croatian areas the police have already turned away all migrants for years and brought them to the city limits of Bihac.

The refugees from the Middle East, Africa and Asia are trapped. It doesn’t go back or forth. To go back to their home countries – very few want that. They believe that one day they will still be able to cross the green border to Croatia. But at the moment it’s all about survival.

Help and support come solely from the Red Cross in Bihac, headed by Selam Midzic, and from SOS Bihac. Both organizations try to distribute the donations in kind from home and abroad to the migrants quickly despite all adversities. With the construction of the Lipa camp by the army, the IOM, the International Organization for Migration, is expected to become active again, as the Bosnian authorities expect.

But it was the UN organization IOM that gave up the makeshift camp in Lipa on December 21, thereby triggering the current crisis.

Zlatan Kovačević, the head of the small aid organization SOS Bihac, is one of the few people in the region who is involved day and night in refugee aid – despite his severe handicap from the Bosnian war almost 30 years ago. He is currently walking through the woods with his colleagues and bringing the migrants food, clothes and shoes. The SOS Bihac activists even make makeshift wounds for people who have been mistreated by Croatian border police.