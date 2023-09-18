The high petrol price is difficult for more and more Dutch people to cope with.

Public transportation is fun from city to city. For most working Dutch people, the car is simply a basic need. It is a problem that people who drive cars have to make ends meet to make ends meet.

Now this sounds quite dramatic and hopefully isn’t the case for most people. Yet it turns out from a study by the ANWB that more and more Dutch people are finding themselves in trouble because of the high petrol price.

And if you think you’re already crying at the pump. On January 1, there is a risk of higher excise duty and VAT on fuel. Then the petrol price will rise by another 21 euro cents per litre. Diesel then rises by 13.5 cents. And well, switching to an electric car is not an easy thing to do.

More than a quarter of those surveyed say they are experiencing financial challenges due to increased fuel prices. Since July, the price for a liter of gasoline has risen by about 30 euro cents. Due to the increased prices, respondents are cutting back on other things, because driving is often a necessity. People are trying to cut back on maintenance on the car, the house, holidays and groceries, among other things.

Driving less is not an option

Cutting back on recreational rides is possible. Cutting back on essential car trips to work, for example, is not an option for many people. There is no good alternative to the car. Public transport adds a lot of extra travel time, especially in villages where there is hardly a good connection.

Higher excise taxes are not the solution

No fewer than 85 percent of ANWB members say they are against the increase in excise duties on fuel. After all, it hits them deep in the wallet. It is the week of Budget Day and the ANWB calls on the outgoing cabinet to look for a long-term solution to finalize the budget. Increasing the excise tax is mainly a short-term solution. The ANWB says that the government should look at a future-proof form of car taxation.

This article People in trouble due to high petrol prices first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#People #dire #straits #due #high #petrol #prices