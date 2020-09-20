On September 20, Minsk began to detain the participants of the Justice March. Detentions take place in different districts of the Belarusian capital, detaining mostly people with flags. A week ago in Minsk the security forces brutally dispersed the participants of the “March of Heroes”.

In particular, two people were detained near the Nemiga metro station. Problems with mobile internet also started in Minsk, writes Jellyfish…

Before the start of the march, water cannons and military special equipment arrived in the center of Minsk, several streets were blocked by security forces, and some central metro stations were closed.

As “FACTS” wrote, on September 19 in Belarus police detained more than 300 participants of the “Brilliant March”. There were also minors among the detainees. This is the same women’s march as before, but with the only difference – the participants put on bright and shiny clothes. On that day in Minsk, the security forces tried to detain the biker, but the participants of the “Brilliant March” covered the guy with themselves in order not to allow the security officials to detain him.

