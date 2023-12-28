Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

The people of Argentina are demonstrating against the first measures taken by the new government of the ultra-liberal President Milei. © Victoria Gesualdi/dpa

“The homeland is not for sale”: Thousands of people take to the streets in Argentina to protest against the reforms of their new president.

Buenos Aires – The new government under President Javier Milei plans to end the public and economic emergency in Argentina to be announced by the end of 2025. This state of emergency will apply in various areas such as the economy, finance, security, defense, health and social affairs and could even be extended for another two years.

With this measure, Milei would have extensive powers and be able to decide on issues that are currently regulated by parliament. At the same time, a comprehensive government reform package includes restrictions on demonstrations, electoral reform, tax changes and the privatization of public companies.

Thousands of people are protesting in Argentina against reforms by the new President Milei

In protest against the President Milei's drastic economic reforms Thousands of people took to the streets. In Buenos Aires they called on the judiciary to declare invalid a decree on comprehensive economic deregulation. Protesters waved the Argentine flag and held placards reading “The homeland is not for sale.”

Union leader Gerardo Martínez emphasized that they do not question President Milei's legitimacy, but want to see the separation of powers respected. After the demonstration ended, there were clashes between individual groups and the police, in which seven people were arrested.

Argentina's President Milei presents a major reform package

The decree launched by President Milei proposes to amend or abolish 350 existing laws, including tenancy and labor law. Furthermore, automatic pension increases should be ended, employee protection regulations eliminated and laws protecting against abusive price increases should be repealed. In order to reduce government spending, 7,000 public sector jobs are to be cut.

The decree is scheduled to come into force on December 29th, provided Congress approves the plan. However, Milei's right-wing extremist party “La Libertad Avanza” is in the minority in both chambers of Congress. It only has 40 of 257 representatives and seven of 72 senators. Both the House of Representatives and the Senate would have to reject the decree in order to block the reforms.

Argentina is in a serious economic crisis

Milei, elected in November had promised the country “shock therapy” when he took office on December 10th. The 53-year-old political newcomer took over Latin America's third-largest economy in the midst of a severe economic crisis: the inflation rate is over 160 percent, and around 40 percent of the population lives below the poverty line.

The country suffers from a bloated state apparatus, low industrial productivity and a large shadow economy that deprives the state of a lot of tax revenue. The national currency, the peso, is continually losing value and the country's mountain of debt is constantly growing. (dpa/afp/cs)

