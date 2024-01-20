Rospotrebnadzor: if you hold back a sneeze, you can rupture blood vessels in the eye

If you hold back your sneeze, you may face several dangerous consequences, Rospotrebnadzor warned. Writes about this RIA News with reference to the recommendations of the Sanprosvet department.

People who hold their breath when sneezing are warned that there is a risk of damaging their eardrums, rupturing blood vessels in the eye, bleeding from the nose, damaging the sinuses, and experiencing headaches.

Experts explained that high pressure in the airways could potentially lead to a ruptured brain aneurysm, which is life-threatening.

Related materials:

For proper sneezing, experts added, you need a cloth handkerchief or disposable paper napkins, which you need to cover your nose and mouth with, and then throw it away and wash your hands with soap.

Earlier, dermatovenerologist and cosmetologist Alexandra Fileva warned about the consequences of wearing tight jeans. According to her, if you wear skinnies often and for a long time, blood circulation in the pelvic area and lower extremities can be disrupted, which can cause pain, numbness and discomfort in the legs, tingling in the thighs and calf muscles.