In the last Christmas and New Year parties, I saw the wonder in resemblance and resemblance, and in the copying and cloning of our Arab people, women and men, even without a shadow resembling their true creation that you knew. We are approaching from afar, today in the era of cloning and second births in cosmetic clinics – sabotage, we look like cows, we do not know the bright yellow cow in color, who pleases the beholders, even the male stallion men, they are just around the corner from the housewives, so you no longer know so-and-so, Today, the adjective of artificially white teeth, in women and men, which they believe suggests to others an apparent, exaggerated care for teeth from the softness of nails, and before the fall of milk teeth, until they are heavy. The tongue is part of it, and from two rows of prostheses that are not commensurate with the size of the jaws. I saw a representative of that ivory concrete prosthesis of “Al-Feneer”, which had to spread between her lips with a bulge in the upper lip, and sag in the lower lip, in order to show to the public that laugh “the Hollywood”, so she became unable to pronounce a correct Arabic sentence, except for the exits of the words that swept over some of them, so she did not know the X from the X from the signifier, and throughout her last movie that she went to specifically not to watch it, but to watch the Hollywood smile, so she made you feel in her speech She bites the grit. The strange thing is that no one dares to tell her there is a mistake, and I wish you avoided that. Moreover, this whiteness of your teeth is unnatural, and it gives your face a phosphorescent radiation that you do not need. Two years ago, and before the operation, you were one of the most beautiful women, because you were natural.

Men appear to have shiny ceramic teeth as if they were statues in a wax museum, especially since some of them are over sixty years old, with obvious physical ailments, or lived in poverty for at least thirty-four years of them, and his health does not help him to show that youthful appearance, other than the appearance of the injured person, so you find him He displays that false smile since his early morning hours, so I only remember the face, and the smile of the French actor, who suddenly collapsed, “Jean-Paul Palmindo” before his departure.

Today.. wherever you turn your face, you will find only similar, imitated, and cloned forms, as if people no longer like their sincere nature, which distinguishes them from others, gives their personalities an epithet, an adjective, and presents them to others in a state of uniqueness and privacy, so they are looking for social distinction not congenital!

Our sisters in disguise operations, they have become like cartons of eggs, a similar row, as if they hatched from white chickens, and they made it easy for the seducing poets, so that he would explain one poem to him, and distribute it to them, and they install the rhyme without a button, nor the misery of the soul. Today, the Kardashian corset makes Some of them are standing without getting tired, and amalgamating their condition, as if they are on the way to a suicide operation. As for the eyelashes of Cinderella, the Arab screen, Souad Hosni, the women were seduced, and if one did not mount it on her eyelids, she would feel dizzy and lose balance. The long eyelashes are sweet, and they adorn the woman, but not With this artificiality, it is as if the woman is like “Tirfshahana”, she does not want to rub her eyes, nor raise her eyes in the face of her husband, and frankly the respected colleagues do not want to leave them on an official mission or on an emergency leave, and return, except that they are jealous of you, leaving them while they are content with each other, And this is what you call this one, and when you return from your vacation, if they are like sisters, no and after, they are similar, you say, they appear from one belly, so you do not know so-and-so from public except in the parking lots when each of them rides her car, so the blonde sponsor is distinguished by her distinctive quadruple number, and the owner of Al-Hazmiyeh by her number frequent quintet, moms The pioneering Omani camels with these unique numbers!