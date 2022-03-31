In a Russian capsule Soyuz, Along with cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, US astronaut Mark Vande Hei returned to Earth yesterday.

The trio, coming from the International Space Station (ISS), from where they left four hours earlier, landed on a ship Soyuz MS-19 assisted by parachute in the steppe of Kazakhstan, where it was recovered by personnel from the Russian space agency, Roscosmos.

This trip occurred amid strong tensions over Ukraine between Russia and Western countries, led by the United States, which have called into question various space cooperation projects.

Despite rising tensions, Vande Hei’s return followed the usual protocol. A small team of doctors and other NASA employees were present for the landing and were scheduled to immediately return to Houston with the 55-year-old astronaut.

Before the start of the Russian incursion into Ukraine on February 24, Vande Hei said that he avoided discussing the matter with his two Russian colleagues. Despite getting along “fantastically … I’m not sure I want to get into that,” he said.

This was the first contact with gravity for Vande Hei and Dubrov since they left for space aboard a Soyuz on April 9 last year. Shkaplerov arrived at the orbiting laboratory in October accompanying a Russian film crew for a short stay. In order to accommodate that visit, Vande Hei and Dubrov doubled the length of their stay.

Before leaving the plant, Shkaplerov hugged his teammates, referring to them as “my brothers and my sister from space.

“People have problems on Earth. In orbit… we are one crew,” he stated during a live NASA TV broadcast on Tuesday. The orbital outpost is a symbol of “friendship and cooperation and (of) the future of space exploration,” he added.

Vande Hei broke the previous NASA record for the longest individual spaceflight by 15 days: he flew 355. Dubrov entered the top five in Russia, well behind the world record, set at 437 days and 17 hours by a cosmonaut and doctor aboard the MIR space station in the 1990s.

The war tensions reached the space field: the launch of European satellites with Russian rockets was suspended and the European-Russian exploration vehicle that will travel to Mars will stay on Earth for two more years.

At the orbital post are three Russian cosmonauts who arrived two weeks ago and three American astronauts and one German, who have been there since November. Their replacements will arrive in three weeks aboard a SpaceX ship. Next week, another rocket from that US company will carry three businessmen and a former astronaut who will accompany them for a week-long visit organized by the private company Axiom Space.

At the beginning of March, Roscosmos published a video in which he joked about the possibility that the American would stay in the international laboratory instead of returning to Earth aboard a Soyuz.

In this context of tensions, the head of Roscosmos, Dmitri Rogozin, who multiplies nationalist statements on social networks, stated in mid-March that the operation of Russian spacecraft supplying the ISS would be disrupted by Western sanctions against Russia.

According to him, this could cause the “splashdown or landing of the plant, which weighs 500 tons.”

Space cooperation between Russia and Western countries was one of the few areas that had not suffered too much from the sanctions decreed against Moscow after the 2014 annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea.

However, in recent weeks, several cooperation projects have been affected by the crisis in Ukraine.