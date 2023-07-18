Motorists get into trouble when they have to change a flat tire.

Are you a bit handy? Or are you standing along the road empty-handed with bad luck. More and more cars don’t have a spare tire on board, so you’re certainly not alone. And if you don’t know how to change a tire, you’re not alone. Research commissioned by Apollo Tires shows that very few people have eaten cheese.

18% of the 1,000 motorists surveyed said they didn’t even know if their car had a spare wheel or tire inflation kit. 36% say they know how to use the spare tire or inflation kit they have on hand. 42% say they have no idea and call roadside assistance. 16% indicate that they seek help from a family member, friend or colleague.

It is mainly older drivers who know how to do it. The survey found that 42% of drivers aged 55 to 64 would use a spare tire or inflation kit, compared with 33% of those aged 18 to 24. There is also a significant difference between men and women. 49% of men say they can do the job compared to 27% of women.

It also depends on what kind of tires you have. If you opt for run-flat tires as often on a BMW or MINI, you don’t have to think about a flat tire. The disadvantage is that these types of tires often do not drive as well as a regular tyre.

