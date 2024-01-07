At his home and studio in Miami, Mexican-American composer and producer Edgar Barrera does not flaunt his 21 Latin Grammy Awardsnor the Grammy he won in 2015, nor his dozens of gold and platinum singles.

“I try not to focus on awards and things like that,” he said in a video interview. “On my walls there are only photographs of people who inspired me to become who I am.”

He pointed out Amy Winehouse, U2, the Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, Dr. Dre, Miles Davis, Queen and AC/DC.

For more than a decade, Barrera, 33, has been a ubiquitous studio collaborator across Latin pop — sometimes updating a deep tradition, sometimes forging unexpected collaborations. A playlist compiled by Spotify, “Written by Edgar Barrera,” includes 293 songs, many of which have racked up millions—and sometimes hundreds of millions—of streams. He has collaborated with Christina Aguilera, Shakira, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, Daddy Yankee and Becky G, among many others.

“When you go into the studio with him, it's like he already knows what you want,” said Yahritza Martínez, of Yahritza y Su Esencia, who wrote “Frágil” with Barrera, who later brought in the Texan band Grupo Frontera. “He showed me how to love composing, how to love the song. He showed me how to write with passion.”

Barrera received a 2024 Grammy Award nomination for Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical, reflecting his role in Karol G and Grupo Frontera's streaming hits with Bad Bunny, and the way Latin music has been remaking the pop landscape. US.

The hallmark of their songs is transparency and intimacy: the feeling that the singer is accompanied by only a handful of instruments, singing directly to a listener. Barrera masters electronics and digital improvements. But hand-played acoustic instruments are often at the center of his productions.

“I always try to get real musicians to play,” he said. Even if a repeated part has mistakes, he added, “those mistakes on the records make it feel more real and authentic. I think those mistakes are where perfection lies.”

Barrera sees the growing popularity of regional Mexican music, with its trumpets and accordions, as part of a transformation in Latin music that had been dominated by the programmed rhythm of reggaeton.

“I think what happened is that people got tired of listening to the same type of songs”, said. “I would go to sessions and co-write with other people, and they would always have the same rhythmic pattern.”

“I'm excited to see kids learning to play the guitar again. And it is exciting to see 13 and 14 year old boys playing the tololoche. There came a point where the music became more organic again,” she added.

Barrera's catalog includes long-standing collaborations with two successful Colombian songwriters: Camilo and Maluma. THe has also written extensively with Mexican composer Christian Nodal, whose music has roots in mariachi, with strings and brass.

“Mariachi music was the music my grandfather listened to,” Barrera said. “What we did with mariachi was refresh the melodies and speak to a younger generation with lyrics and concepts.

“I didn't see it as a lack of respect,” he added. “I saw it as bringing him back to life. If we don't take risks, the genre could disappear forever.”

JON PARELES. THE NEW YORK TIMES