From: Luke Rogalla

Hesse’s Economics Minister Tarek Al-Wazir thinks little of protests by the “last generation” – and accuses the group of discrediting climate protection.

Wiesbaden – Tarek Al-Wazir wants Prime Minister of Hesse become. The top candidate gave himself up at the party conference of his Hessian greens confident in February. Whoever wants to be head of government, he said, must appear in the election campaign as a candidate for “honest politics” who makes “real decisions” beyond big symbols. This also includes “one or the other impertinence”.

Al-Wazir has now commented on a topic that Germany has been discussing for months: the Protests of the so-called “Last Generation”. The Green has no words of praise for the climate activists. For him, climate protection is not possible without a majority in parliament and the population – to the displeasure of many activists.

Green top politician against climate protests of the last generation: You don’t convince anyone with that

Al-Wazir undoubtedly belongs to the Realo wing of the Greens, thinks little of the actions of disruptive climate activists who block traffic in many large cities in Germany, throw mashed potatoes at paintings – or generally affect people’s everyday lives. While he understands their intentions, he also demands that everyone adhere to an orderly democratic process. It is also important to address as many people as possible in order to be able to achieve anything at all.

“Over the course of 34 years in politics, I have learned that just wanting good things is not enough. You also have to find majorities for this,” Al-Wazir said in an argument with climate activist Lars Werner, published by the news site Mirror.

The history of the Greens is closely linked to civil disobedience, but it is “something different whether you sit down in front of a missile depot in Mutlangen, block a Castor transport to Gorleben, or whether you deliberately block the normal population’s way to work, just because it gets maximum attention,” he said. “People are getting angry, logically.” You discredit climate protection with such actions. “90 percent of the people” would not understand it.

Climate protests: Al-Wazir clashes with Last Generation activist

Al-Wazir refers to green transport senators in Bremen and Berlin, who had abolished the roll button on parking machines and closed Friedrichstrasse to cars – which would have caused poor election results. “In a democracy, majorities decide. And to win that, I have to take people with me.” Especially with regard to that State elections in Hesse Al-Wazir is apparently trying to appeal to a broad electorate in order to stop the Greens from falling in recent polls.

Last-generation activist Lars Werner accuses Al-Wazir of im Mirror-Conversation that his party’s “moderate policy” was not effective. He does not currently believe that politics in general is willing to protect the climate. What goes on in the Bundestag is destructive. “Climate protection must pick up speed, the whole of society must be involved,” he demands, justifying his group’s measures. Al-Wazir counters: “You just don’t involve people, you upset them. They don’t discuss your demands, only your actions.”

Hesse before the state elections: Greens are running with Realo Al-Wazir

As early as April, al-Wazir described actions by the last generation as “elitist and self-righteous”. They would only lead to a polarization of society and divert the focus from the actual topic of climate protection. “We only talk about the actions as such, but no longer about climate protection itself. That does more harm than good,” he said Editorial network Germany said.

The Hessian state elections will take place on October 8th. Tarek Al-Wazir is the current Economy Minister and Deputy Prime Minister. An alliance of CDU and Greens has governed Hesse for two legislative periods. There had been frequent criticism of Al-Wazir. Among other things, because the Green supports the highway expansion in Hesse. (lrg)